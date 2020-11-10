The Pikes Peak region’s top judge on Tuesday put a halt to all new trials in El Paso and Teller counties through Jan. 8, saying COVID-19’s "unprecedented" churn through the region makes it unsafe to convene juries.
The ban on new trials comes amid a spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in the state, and as the El Paso County jail battles the largest outbreak among jails and prisons in Colorado since the pandemic started, with 911 inmates sickened as of Tuesday -- about three-quarters of its population.
Seventy-three sheriff’s employees were also infected and at least two hospitalized, according to the latest estimates. The sheriff's office stopped transporting most inmates to the courthouse at the end of October and it's unclear when transports will resume.
Excluded from 4th Judicial District Chief Judge Will Bain’s order are any ongoing trials, including that of Marco Garcia-Bravo, an alleged gang assassin suspected of serving as one of two gunmen in the March 2017 slayings of Coronado High School students Natalie Cano-Partida, 16, and Derek Greer, 15.
Garcia-Bravo’s trial was placed on temporary hiatus Monday until Nov. 19 after an unspecified coronavirus exposure. The defendant and several witnesses are incarcerated at the jail.
Trials were shut down for nearly four months in El Paso and Teller counties beginning in March during the coronavirus’s initial spread through Colorado. That led to case delays and keeping some people behind bars awaiting their day in court amid the threat of catching COVID-19 while in custody. Trials resumed on a limited bases, and with a long list of precautions, in June.
Within a month of starting back up, jury trials were again halted for two weeks in August after a court worker tested positive for the illness, raising concerns about exposure in at least two courtrooms.
Bain’s latest order suspending trials follows similar moves in Denver and Boulder, where new trials have been postponed until early January.
El Paso County was the first in the state to seek an exception to a statewide ban on jury trials implemented by Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats in response to the pandemic. Coats approved a waiver at Bain’s request, after Bain presented him with a plan to resume jury trials with precautions. Coats has since lifted his statewide ban, allowing chief judges in each district to decide when to resume jury trials.
Sixty-six trials have been safely held in El Paso and Teller counties since Coats' approved Bain's request for a waiver, according to Bain’s order.
The district’s handling of the coronavirus has come under fire from some attorneys and workers, who complain that safety varies by courtroom based on how seriously each judge takes the disease.
Last month, Colorado Springs public defender Adam Steigerwald, known for previously representing Patrick Frazee, the Florissant man convicted of killing his fiancé, was found in contempt for refusing a judge’s order to report for trial despite the increase in coronavirus infections.
Steigerwald, who cited health concerns for his client and the defense team, faces a possible fine and up to six months in jail. He is to be sentenced Dec. 7 by District Judge Robert Lowrey, who imposed the sanction.