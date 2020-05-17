Colorado added 23 deaths Sunday of people who died with COVID-19 in their systems, as the statewide number of people sickened by the virus rose by 355.
The death toll among those who have had novel coronavirus was reported Sunday as 1,215. The number of people whose death was directly attributed to COVID-19 on their death certificate remained at 878, unchanged from the previous day.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment revised its method of reporting deaths last week to more precisely record confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
The state has recorded a total of 21,928 positive cases of coronavirus, including 1,314 in El Paso County, according to the latest data by the state public health department.
El Paso County had no change in its death toll, which remains at 83, the sixth highest in the state. Illnesses due to the virus have been reported in 60 of Colorado’s 63 counties.
