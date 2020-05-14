- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.

The coronavirus death toll in Colorado rose to 1,091 Thursday afternoon, up from 1,062 reported the previous day, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Data show that 20,838 Coloradans have contracted the disease and nearly 116,000 people have been tested for it. As of Thursday, the state health department reported 208 outbreaks at long-term facilities.

No new deaths were reported Thursday in El Paso County, where 81 people have died since March 13. More than 1,200 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Colorado's hospitals reported that 46 coronavirus patients have been discharged or transferred to lower-level care since Wednesday afternoon, the state's data show. At least 514 patients remain hospitalized with the disease.

