Calm down, Dr. Evil, you don't need to hold the world hostage for $1 billion. All you have to do is win the Mega Millions lottery.
Granted, one of those things might be easier than the other for an evil genius with unlimited resources and a volcanic island. Provided an international man of mystery doesn't show up, of course.
As it stands, the Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.025 billion, the third-largest jackpot in the game's history. It is the fourth-largest jackpot in history, behind a 2016 PowerBall ticket that was for $1.5 billion.
"Seeing the jackpot build over a period of months and reaching the billion-dollar mark is truly breathtaking," said Pat McDonald, the lead director of the Mega Millions consortium. "Someone is going to win."
McDonald encouraged people to "enjoy the ride" and keep playing.
According to Mega Millions, there are more than 6.7 million winning tickets at all prize levels. Nine tickets scored the $1 million second-place prize, and 156 matched the third-place prize.
According to Tom Seaver, executive director of the Colorado Lottery, the amount has been driven entirely by Mega Millions ticket sales.
"It's very difficult to tell how many people are actually playing in Colorado right now," he said. "It is safe to say participation is at its highest when we have big jackpots."
But what can the $1 billion prize get you? Let's take a look.
Though $1 billion sounds incredible, the actual take-home amount will be less than that, for many reasons. If a cash-out option is chosen, the winner will take home $602.5 million.
There's an annuity option, under which winners take home $33.3 million per year for 30 years.
Either way, winners get a lot of money.
A private jet could be an option, but the annual ownership costs could increase rapidly, depending on the jet. Paying off the average $32,000 in student loan debt would not make a dent in either amount; nor would combining average medical, credit card and automotive debts.
The $602.5 million would be enough to purchase the most expensive home in Colorado and still have money left over for a couple of whips and lots of fancy things.
What those fancy things are is for the buyer to decide. If they decide to buy anything at all.
But Seaver advises winners seek professional assistance such as help from a tax or investment adviser if they win a big jackpot.
"A lot of people who win do already have them, but some don't," he said. "We want to put them on a path to help winners keep, save, and grow their money."
Seaver also said that even if you don't win a big jackpot, residents will see improvements in park space, trails and other recreation projects.
According to their website, the Colorado Lottery has invested $3.8 billion in Colorado. On the Western Slope, they've donated $2.3 million to the Kokopelli section of the Colorado Riverfront Trail through two lottery-funded grants. Other featured projects include the Mustang Pavilion in Kim and the Heartland Ranch Preserve expansion in Bent County.
"Everybody wins," Seaver said. "We all benefit from the proceeds the lottery provides."