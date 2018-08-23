No one was injured in a forced landing by a small plane near U.S. 24 and Judge Orr Road Thursday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Two people were in the plane when it landed in a field north of the Rock Island Trail about 1 p.m., Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said.
Deputies, medics and firefighters from the area responded to the forced landing.
The pilot and one passenger were able to escape the aircraft, a Piper Saratoga.
The plane took off from Meadow Lake Airport in Calhan, about 13 miles from the landing site.