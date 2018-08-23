plane crash 082318
No one was injured in a minor plane crash near U.S. 24 and Judge Orr Road Thursday afternoon. Photo courtesy Falcon Fire department.
No one was injured in a forced landing by a small plane near U.S. 24 and Judge Orr Road Thursday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

Two people were in the plane when it landed in a field north of the Rock Island Trail about 1 p.m., Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said.

Deputies, medics and firefighters from the area responded to the forced landing.

The pilot and one passenger were able to escape the aircraft, a Piper Saratoga.

The plane took off from Meadow Lake Airport in Calhan, about 13 miles from the landing site. 

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

