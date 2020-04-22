- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Gov. Jared Polis told superintendents of Colorado's 178 public school districts on Tuesday to prepare for the possibility that in-person instruction may not resume until next year.
Colorado schools should prepare for possibility of not reopening in the fall, Polis tells superintendents
The governor said schools should prepare proposals for continued distance learning and additionally explore possibilities for social distancing in schools. This may include strategies such as staggered start times and alternative options for lunches and passing periods.
Readers responded to the governor and The Gazette's article from Tuesday. Here are some of those comments from the story and the Gazette Facebook page:
- "Hope for the best, prepare for the worst. While not a desired outcome, it's nevertheless a call to action. Have a plan in place or be overwhelmed. Sound advice." — GFaulkner61
- "Polis isn't right in the head. Total and complete idiot. This is why a private school, or home schooling, something that is not controlled by the state is the best choice for your kids." — Brians Mac
- "So we, the public, are not getting the product we are paying for.
This isn't a slam on teachers. I fully recognize that they are making the best of a crummy situation. But if it's truly a long-term plan to not provide the services that the public wants... the athletics facilities, the libraries, the computer labs, the safe place to entrust our children to while we work to pay the bills, then surely the cost should come down? The little bit of learning that happens as my kids share the family computer doesn't justify all the expense." — vrf
- "This is getting ridiculous. Kids need the social interactions and learning too. Not to mention sports and activities that expand their interests and experiences. We already supply classrooms with extra hand sanitizer and Chlorox wipes too." — Cynthia Florek
- "What’s wrong with preparing for the worst? He’s trying to prepare just in case people OMG being unprepared is what caused the panic when this started." — Jill Reed
- "This is not practical or realistic. Parents cannot stay home with their kids for this long- most homes take two incomes. Also most parents shouldn’t be in charge of their children’s schooling. If this seriously goes on through the Fall this generation of school age children will all be a year behind. Distance learning is not nearly as effective as classroom learning." — Laura Cox
- "This is such great news! This throws the door wide open for a permanent home schooling solution to the disaster of government run education!" — Rick Wiggers
- "Please noooo I am a teacher and I miss my students, this is not the same kind of education" — Christine DeVivo
- "How will the rest of the workforce be back to work but not schools... makes no sense. So we just let the kids run around teaching themselves?
How can day care centers open but not schools. What am I missing" — Maren Mima
- "If that’s the case, they need to hurry up and make a decision so families can prepare." — Brianna Robinson
- "Do the parents get paid a teachers salary??? Most online schools only have an"online conference" once a week. Parents teach their kids or at least try and just send photos of homework. And parents have to go work too? I do expect my taxes to go down then." — Jennifer Brice Shepherd