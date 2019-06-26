Cañon City won’t have a fireworks display this Fourth of July, after a series of cancellations or postponements in years past due to fire bans or high fire danger.
“The city had to make the decision whether or not to budget for 2019 fireworks in September 2018,” says a post on Cañon City’s Facebook page. “Due to past years’ cancellations and the drought our area and state has been under, the city did not budget for fireworks this year.”
The show typically is held off Skyline Drive.
But Cañon City “supports our neighboring communities and encourages our residents to attend any nearby celebrations that are being held,” pointing residents to the display that will be held at Pioneer Park in Florence.
Florence also will have its annual Wet ‘n’ Dry Parade earlier on July 4. The Fremont Community Foundation will hold its annual Flashback on Main Street event July 6, with with music by Six Bucks and a Flight, Mr. Majestic and Hell’s Belles.
Other Fourth of July fireworks displays have been canceled this year in southern Colorado, including Manitou Springs’ annual show.
