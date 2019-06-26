4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS
Caption +

Fireworks are launched over Prospect Lake at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Tuesday July 4, 2017. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).

 DOUGAL BROWNLIE
Show MoreShow Less

Cañon City won’t have a fireworks display this Fourth of July, after a series of cancellations or postponements in years past due to fire bans or high fire danger.

“The city had to make the decision whether or not to budget for 2019 fireworks in September 2018,” says a post on Cañon City’s Facebook page. “Due to past years’ cancellations and the drought our area and state has been under, the city did not budget for fireworks this year.”

The show typically is held off Skyline Drive.

Manitou Springs cancels Fourth of July fireworks, possibly for good

But Cañon City “supports our neighboring communities and encourages our residents to attend any nearby celebrations that are being held,” pointing residents to the display that will be held at Pioneer Park in Florence.

Florence also will have its annual Wet ‘n’ Dry Parade earlier on July 4. The Fremont Community Foundation will hold its annual Flashback on Main Street event July 6, with with music by Six Bucks and a Flight, Mr. Majestic and Hell’s Belles.

Other Fourth of July fireworks displays have been canceled this year in southern Colorado, including Manitou Springs’ annual show.

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Colorado in 2019
“Due to past years’ cancellations and the drought our area and state has been under, the city did not budget for fireworks this year.” City Facebook page

Tags

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

Load comments