Despite the rainy holiday weekend and an unusually wet spring in the Pikes Peak region, fireworks are banned in El Paso County, a news release from the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.
Starting in June, summer weather is expected to see a trend of dryness and all parts of the county are already in moderate drought to abnormally dry levels, deputies said.
The county is taking penetrative steps against wildfire since "predicted upcoming hot, dry weather conditions and continued drought which compounds the danger of using fireworks," the agency said.
The ban includes:
- Bottle rockets
- Firecrackers of any type
- Mortars
- Roman candles
- Fountains
- Ground spinners
- Smoke Bombs
- Sparklers
Noise makers including party poppers and snaps made of paper are not considered fireworks and do not fall under the ban.
Those who sell or posses fireworks could face a $750 fine or six months in jail, the agency said.