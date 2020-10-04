Police investigating the shooting deaths of a missing elderly couple near Monument Creek in north Colorado Springs say there is “no danger to the community” and that no arrests are expected.
Circumstances behind the deaths of Lee and Stella Vigil, in their 70s, should grow clearer once autopsies are completed, said Colorado Springs police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik, who declined to elaborate about investigators’ conclusions. Autopsy results are expected to be available Tuesday, he said.
“CSPD is not looking for any suspects and have identified all persons involved in this incident,” police said in a news release.
The Vigils were reported missing Friday evening, and last believed to be on a hike from Woodmen Road along the Santa Fe Trail to the Air Force Academy.
El Paso County search and rescue crews found their vehicle at the Edmundson trailhead, 306 E. Woodmen Road, before discovering their bodies about 12:24 a.m. Saturday near Monument Creek, just off the Santa Fe Trail. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
Police say they are conducting a death investigation.