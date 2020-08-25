A man whose body was found along Pikes Peak Greenway Trail earlier this month was not killed, authorities said Tuesday.
The man, who was not identified in a news release, was found about 6:15 a.m. Aug. 16 about a quarter mile south of West Polk Street, according to Colorado Springs police.
When first responders arrived, the man was pronounced dead, police said.
The death remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information about the man's death is encouraged to call the police department at (719) 444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stopper Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.