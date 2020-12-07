A public defender found in contempt of court for refusing to go to trial citing the risk of coronavirus transmissions in court will not learn his penalty today.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Robert Lowrey, who imposed the sanction against Adam Steigerwald in late October, agreed last week to postpone his sentencing hearing. A new date is expected to be set today at 2 p.m. scheduling conference.
The postponement, approved on Thursday, marked the second time Lowrey has pushed back sentencing at the request of Steigerwald’s attorneys. He faces up to six months in jail and a possible fine. Steigerwald is known for representing Teller County killer Patrick Frazee at a high-profile trial that ended in a life sentence against him. He has no prior disciplinary history.
Steigerwald was found in contempt of court Oct. 27 after refusing Lowrey’s order to come ready to a defend a client ordered to trial in a felony assault case. The lawyer had requested a postponement and then a mistrial, pointing to surging infections that he said made a trial in El Paso County unsafe. Lowrey denied the motions and ordered trial to proceed, setting up an impasse in court.
The sanction came days for the El Paso County jail reported a record-setting outbreak that sickened dozens of employees and more than 800 inmates. Because jail inmates frequently appear in court, the outbreak led the Pikes Peak region’s canceled all new trials through the end of the year. Active infections at the jail have narrowed to 23 inmates and 9 employees. Trials in El Paso and Teller counties are expected to resume Jan. 8.
The judge must also decide how to rule on a motion by the El Paso County district attorney's office seeking to remove Steigerwald and the Public Defender's Office and appoint new attorneys in the assault case.
Lowrey's move to discipline Steigerwald ignited fresh criticism from lawyers who say their health is in jeopardy in the El Paso County courts, arguing that safety varies by courtroom depending on how seriously each judge considers the disease. Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge Will Bain has defended his coronavirus plan, which limits some court functions and requires masks and frequent disinfection of courtrooms during in-person appearances. Bain said the protocols apply to each courtroom.
In late October, the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar argued that inconsistency was a problem across the state, blaming state Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Coats, who has given chief judges in the state’s 22 judicial districts wide latitude to craft individual responses during the pandemic.
Coats' approach led to a “shambolic mess” when it comes to public health, the association’s letter said. A spokesman for Coats previously said the judge declined to comment.