The defeat Tuesday of Issue 1, which would have granted Colorado Springs firefighters collective bargaining privileges, underscored the city remains suspicious of unions and fiscally conservative at its core.
The issue’s 2-to-1 defeat was surprising and disappointing, supporters say. They, and others, agree it further cements Colorado Springs’ anti-union sentiment and the issue likely won’t reappear any time soon.
“The people who demonstrated that they were our supporters maybe just didn’t show up for the vote,” said Dave Noblitt, president of the Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 5, which petitioned the question onto the ballot after collecting about 33,000 signatures.
Fewer people voted for Issue 1 in Colorado Springs’ Tuesday election than signed a petition placing the question on the ballot.
Early morning counts from the city Clerk’s Office indicate 29,722 people voted in favor of Issue 1, while 62,657 voted against it.
Mayor John Suthers, who won a second term in the election, expressed his appreciation at that result Wednesday. He vehemently opposed collective bargaining and said messaging was key .
Suthers and those aligned with him hammered home three points: Relative to the cost of living, Colorado Springs firefighters don’t make much less than those in Denver; collective bargaining privileges for firefighters would inevitably lead other groups to unionize; and any impasse between the city and Local 5 would impact taxpayers.
Noblitt said opponents' claims muddied the waters, Noblitt said.
“It’s a very different message to overcome when you kind of get lumped into all the other labor organizations that are out there that people typically think of,” he said. “We’re very dissimilar to them in a number of different ways.”
After hearing preliminary results Tuesday night, the union president said it’s unlikely the group will take another shot at collective bargaining. Other groups also will probably stand down if they were considering a similar move.
Suthers shared a similar thought Wednesday morning, saying that the results are likely to dissuade any other unions from forming or seeking collective bargaining rights.
“I would be very surprised if we had any activity in that direction over the next couple of years,” he said.
The Colorado Springs Police Protective Association, with more than 1,000 members, has no such plans, said Executive Director Sherryl Dillon.
“We have nothing in the works,” Dillon said. “The board has not floated the idea. … It’s not been a conversation that we’ve had.”