Two Colorado Springs police officers will not face charges for fatally shooting a man they believed was threat during a domestic disturbance call, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Officers Colton Graham and Thomas Walling were justified in using deadly force because they believed Jonathan Patzel, 29, was going to attack them, the DA's office said.
State law allows officers to use deadly force to arrest a person suspected of committing — or about to commit — a felony with a deadly weapon.
"Based upon the obvious circumstances confronting the officers when they encountered the suspect, the District Attorney’s Office has concluded that Officers Walling and Graham were justified in using deadly physical force, and no charges will be forthcoming," a DA news release said.