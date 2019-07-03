Two Colorado Springs police officers will not face charges for fatally shooting a man they believed was a threat during an April domestic disturbance call, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
Officers Colton Graham and Thomas Walling were justified in using deadly force because they believed Jonathan Patzel, 29, was going to attack them, the DA's Office said.
State law allows officers to use deadly force to arrest a person suspected of committing — or about to commit — a felony with a deadly weapon.
"Based upon the obvious circumstances confronting the officers when they encountered the suspect, the District Attorney’s Office has concluded that Officers Walling and Graham were justified in using deadly physical force, and no charges will be forthcoming," a DA's Office news release said.
The DA's Office gave the following account:
Officers were called to the Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes at 4:26 p.m. April 24 on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Dina Franklin, 57, "had fled her apartment" and told a neighbor that Patzel had slapped her, choked her and threatened her with a butcher knife. The neighbor called police.
Four uniformed officers — Colton Graham, Thomas Walling, Ryan Levichi and Sgt. Patricia Turechek — arrived at the neighbor's home and interviewed Franklin. They ran a background check on Patzel and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of the Department of Corrections for escape.
Police tried to get Patzel to answer the door of Franklin's apartment, but he didn't respond. The officers continued to speak with Franklin when they "saw a person stick his head out, and then close the door." They approached the apartment again and tried to get Patzel to answer when they heard a lighter "flicked" open inside the apartment and smelled smoke.
Walling shined a flashlight under the door. Smoke began to seep out of the apartment and the fire alarm went off in the hallway.
Police tired to get Patzel to open the door, which was locked, but Patzel did not respond. The officers broke down the door, and Patzel charged toward police with his hands above his head.
Graham and Walling shot Patzel, "causing him to fall back into the apartment." They entered the apartment and found the blade of a 7-inch butcher knife lying in the entry hall where the skirmish happened.
While handcuffing Patzel and removing him from the apartment, officers used a fire extinguisher "to fight the flames that were now visible." They weren't successful in stopping the blaze, so the complex was evacuated. Firefighters extinguished the fire " before destruction of the entire complex."
Patzel later died at a hospital. Graham also was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.