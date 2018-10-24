Free legal advice will be available Friday in Colorado Springs for people dealing on their own with evictions, estates, debts and small claims.
Legal Resource Day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Paso County Combined Courthouse, 270 S. Tejon St.
Participants may sign up for a 20-minute appointment with an attorney during those hours. Six hour-long clinics will also be offered. Opening remarks will be from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. in the Jury Room, W113.
Registration is available in advance at goo.gl/XJsT9z or in person on the day of the event in the Jury Room.
Sponsors include the El Paso County Bar Association, the Colorado Judicial Institute, Colorado Legal Services and the 4th Judicial District.