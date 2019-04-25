Nine juveniles and three adults have been arrested in two robbery sprees that began April 6, Colorado Springs police said.
“Throughout multiple investigations, detectives learned that two groups of people were operating independently of one another — even though both patterns began on April 6th,” police said.
In the first string, robbers armed with handguns or other weapons approached victims on the street or in convenience stores and demanded their property, police said.
Five people have been arrested: Charles Jackson Jr., 18, of Colorado Springs, a girl and three boys. The juveniles’ names have not been released because of their age.
The robberies included:
• April 6: Individual robbed in the 4800 block of Ridenour Drive
• April 6: 7-Eleven, 1426 North Academy Blvd.
• April 6: 7-Eleven, 3877 Astrozon Blvd.
• April 6: Kum & Go, 2588 Airport Road
• April 7: Attempted carjacking in the 4770 block of Drennan Road
• April 7: Carjacking in the 2100 block of Vickers Drive
• April 9: Carjacking in the 900 block of Nordic Drive
Police are still trying to identify the victim from the attempted carjacking about 1 a.m. April 7.
A female victim was leaving a convenience store when she was approached by the robbers, police said. One of the robbers implied they were armed and took the victim’s car keys, but the victim demanded her keys back and pointed a gun at them. The robbers threw the keys back and fled in a stolen vehicle.
In the second string, the robbers drove stolen vehicles to commit armed robberies of convenience stores and individuals, police said.
Seven people have been arrested: Jessica Martin, 18, of Colorado Springs, Jamire Flores, 18, of El Paso County, and four girls and a boy.
The robberies included:
• April 6: Kwik Way, 3045 Jet Wing Drive
• April 6: Diamond Shamrock, 4825 Galley Road
• April 14: Diamond Shamrock, 4825 Galley Road
• April 14: Home invasion in the 100 block of Westmoreland Road
• April 14: 7-Eleven, 6028 Dublin Blvd.
• April 15: Individual robbed in the 1700 block of North Powers Boulevard
• April 15: Home invasion on Half Moon Drive
• April 17: 7-Eleven, 7692 Barnes Road
• April 18: Individual robbed in the 3300 block of Cinema Point