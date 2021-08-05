Starting Monday, crews will begin milling and paving a roughly one-mile stretch of Interquest Parkway every night until mid-August, Colorado Springs officials said Thursday.
The stretch of Interquest that will be worked on, officials said, was between Interstate 25 and Voyager Parkway, and was being completed by 2C paving crews, who will be working on the roadway from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night. That work begins Aug. 8.
2C road improvements, which Colorado Springs reupped via ballot measure in 2019, are taxpayer-funded projects exclusively aimed at improving roads and their corresponding sidewalks, curbs, and gutters. 2C road improvements act as a complement to maintenance funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and the city's budget.
Officials haven’t said how long the road improvements will add to travel times in the area, but asked that drivers slow down in the work zone.
Crews are expected to finish the road work by Aug. 19, but officials said that completion date would be subject to weather delays.