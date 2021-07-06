Interstate 25 will close in both directions north of Monument on three nights this week as crews work to demolish a bridge at exit 163. Motorists should expect to add 30 minutes to their transit times, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
Crews will redirect motorists through the County Line Road on and off ramps at exit 163 to continue on the interstate. Officials are asking local traffic to use exit 161 for Highway 105 while exit 163 is closed. The construction is part of the ongoing I-25 gap project.
Northbound I-25 and southbound I-25 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Northbound lanes will close again from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday. Southbound lanes will close from 7 p.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday.
Northbound I-25 will close again 6 p.m. Thursday and reopen 7 a.m. Friday. Southbound I-25 will close from 7 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.