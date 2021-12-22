Construction crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation will continue work on a 7.5-mile segment of Interstate 25 between South Academy Boulevard and the Santa Fe Exit, resulting in lane closures for northbound and southbound traffic, officials with the department said Wednesday.
The work is scheduled to take place the week of Dec. 26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to officials. Northbound right lanes will be closed alongside a single lane and shoulder of southbound traffic. Crews will be off Friday, Dec. 31 through Sunday Jan. 2 due to the New Year's Holiday. Work will resume Monday Jan. 3. During this time, the speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour.
The right shoulder of South Academy near I-25 will be closed during the week as well.
This construction is part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project, which is comprised of four discrete road projects in the Pikes Peak region. This particular project will focus on replacing two bridges crossing over South Academy, widening both the inside and outside shoulders and installing safety improvements, and pouring a concrete surface overlay to provide an improved riding surface for the 7.5-mile segment among other goals.