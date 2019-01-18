A Nigerian man who posed as a successful engineer to scam El Paso County women into sending him money has been arrested.
Kelly Itive, 26, was arrested in Cobb County, Ga., Friday morning and faces extradition back to Colorado on suspicion of theft and criminal impersonation, the sheriff's office said.
Itive moved to the United States in early 2017 on a student visa and "immediately started his scam," according to the sheriff's office, which has been investigating his role in a "Nigerian Romance Scam" since February of 2018.
Authorities say he met his victims through social media, posing as a middle-aged white man with an engineering background. He would woo women before asking for money, using fake bank websites to deceive the women into thinking he had the means to pay him back.
Between April 2017 and February 2018, two El Paso County women sent him more than $78,000, the office said.
"The Sheriff's Office would like to caution the public to never send money to anyone they don't know, have not met in person, or otherwise have not been able to verify their identity," the office said.