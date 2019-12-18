DENVER — A Colorado talk show host on KNUS 710-AM said this week that a “nice school shooting” might break up the coverage of Pres. Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing.
“You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt [it],” Chuck Bonniwell said in a conversation with his co-host Julie Hayden, after describing the impeachment process as “never-ending.”
Hayden quickly shot down Bonniwell’s remarks in their Tuesday afternoon program.
“No, no. Don’t even – don’t even say that. No, don’t even say that,” she told Bonniwell. “Don’t call us. Chuck didn’t say that.”
