Impeachment Town Hall

Trump supporters protest outside a town hall meeting where U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) is speaking on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in the Oakland Center at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

 Jake May

DENVER — A Colorado radio host said this week that a “nice school shooting” might break up the coverage of Pres. Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing. One day later, KNUS 710-AM has canceled "Chuck and Julie."

“You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt (it),” Chuck Bonniwell said in a conversation with his co-host Julie Hayden, after describing the impeachment process as “never-ending.”

Hayden quickly shot down Bonniwell’s comment in their Tuesday afternoon program.

“No, no. Don’t even – don’t even say that. No, don’t even say that,” she told Bonniwell. “Don’t call us. Chuck didn’t say that.”

