NFL playoff games the weekend of Jan. 22-23:
Sunday, Jan. 23
- L.A. Rams 3, Tampa Bay 0, 1st quarter, NBC
- Buffalo (12-6) at Kansas City (13-5), 4:30 p.m., CBS
Saturday, Jan. 22
- Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16
- San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
AFC
Cincinnati at Kansas City/Buffalo winner, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
San Francisco at Tampa Bay/L.A. Rams winner, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 13 - Inglewood, Calif.
Conference championship winners, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)