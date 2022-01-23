NFL playoff games the weekend of Jan. 22-23: 

Sunday, Jan. 23

- L.A. Rams 3, Tampa Bay 0, 1st quarter, NBC

- Buffalo (12-6) at Kansas City (13-5), 4:30 p.m., CBS

Saturday, Jan. 22

- Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16

- San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC

Cincinnati at Kansas City/Buffalo winner, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

San Francisco at Tampa Bay/L.A. Rams winner, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 13 - Inglewood, Calif.

Conference championship winners, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

Load comments