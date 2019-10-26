A winter storm poised to hit the Pikes Peak region Sunday is expected to bring up to 7 inches of snow overnight to Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

An updated weather service forecast shows flakes are likely to start falling after 3 p.m. Sunday, but Colorado's weather is nothing if not unpredictable.

"We have a lot of small-scale micro-climates that dictate what happens out here," said Kyle Mozley, weather service meteorologist. "Terrain rules everything here."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Colorado Springs could see between 3 to 7 inches Sunday night, but the heaviest snow, he said, is expected Monday morning.

"It's going to make for a nasty commute around Monument Hill," Mozley said. Monument Hill is forecast to get 8 to 9 inches of snow Monday morning.

Temperatures in Colorado Springs are expected to fall to the low teens Sunday evening. The city tweeted Saturday that snowplows were "hooked up and ready to go."

Another storm front is expected to roll in Sunday and last through Monday afternoon with snow bringing 3 to 5 inches in Colorado Springs and 4 to 7 inches to the north. This, combined with a significant drop in temps may impact the Monday morning commute. pic.twitter.com/YsSa4ncgp4 — City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) October 26, 2019

Farther north, in areas such as Boulder, snow will begin to fall Saturday night, said weather service meteorologist Robert Koopmeiners. Between 6 to 11 inches is likely to accumulate by Sunday night, he said.

The mix of freezing drizzle, snow and low temperatures could make for dangerous road conditions statewide. A winter storm watch issued for most of Colorado said "plan on difficult travel conditions" Monday morning.

Even so, Koopmeiners cheered the storm.

“We need the moisture,” he said. “Most of the Front Range cities get their water from the foothills. It’s very much appreciated. It is how we drink and live here. Never curse the snow even though it is a pain in the butt sometimes.”

Ski resorts could see up to 25 inches of snow Sunday night, according to OpenSnow.com — 19 inches at Arapahoe Basin, 25 inches at Berthoud Pass and 17 inches at Copper Mountain.