A newspaper delivery route Drew Loerbs has run for over seven years quickly turned dangerous after his car and belongings were stolen at gunpoint in northeast Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

Loerbs, who has been a newspaper carrier for The Gazette since 2015, said he had just delivered a paper to a doorstep at the Epernay Apartments, located on Woodland Hills Drive in northeast Colorado Springs, and was getting in his mother's 2007 silver Saturn Ion when a "light-colored SUV" pulled in behind him.

Just before 4:30 a.m., another car "abruptly" blocked Loerbs' vehicle from the front, shining its headlights through his windshield. Loerbs said he knew it was bad when he saw a laser pointed at him.

“I didn’t get much of a description (of the car) because there was a semi-automatic handgun pointed at me," Loerbs said.

He said he complied when the suspects aggressively ordered him to get out of the car. He said that to preserve himself, he didn't reach for anything, knowing the suspects could think he was pulling a weapon. The suspects then grabbed his wallet from his back pocket, he said, and told him to "Walk away, (expletive), keep walking, (expletive)."

Loerbs said he kept his eyes forward, afraid the suspects would punish him for trying to get a description of their clothing. He did say they were "fully masked."

The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle and fired a shot in an unknown direction.

The stolen vehicle contained his personal belongings and around 300 more newspapers, Loerbs said. Another Gazette newspaper carrier located the dumped contents of Loerbs' glovebox, the newspapers, a ballcap and other belongings - everything but his keys, phone and wallet - on Picturesque Circle and retrieved them.

“(The Gazette distribution team) knows I’m reliable so they immediately thought the worst," he said.

Loerbs said the gunshot woke neighbors, who helped him call 911 and report the incident to police.

Colorado Springs police did not indicate that any arrests have been made.

Loerbs said the car has not been recovered, and that he hopes that the impacted Gazette subscribers - his customers - know why their paper might arrive late.

“I hope this reaches them and they see that I’m okay," he said, adding that this incident can help other newspaper carriers be aware of their surroundings. "There's something positive in this situation."