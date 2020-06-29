DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) on Monday responded to a vegetation fire along Chatridge Court in unincorporated Douglas County.
The more than 10-acre Chatridge 2 Fire was reported near 9660 Chatridge Ct., which is near Highway 85 and Ron King Trail.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for all of the Back Country Subdivison and trails to the south in Highlands Ranch, SMFR said.
#chatridge2fire 964 code red notifications sent with 706 received. Fire is approx 20+ acres threatening residential structures in the area. No residential structures lost at this time. Multiple ground and air apparatus on scene.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 29, 2020