While much of the news from the Air Force Academy over the past week was grim, that wasn't necessarily the case from the athletic department. Even with non-seniors scattered around the country at their homes and all sports shut down, it was still an active time for Falcons sports on Twitter.
Here are some highlights.
The NCAA voted to grant an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes after their seasons were cut drastically short by COVID-19. This ruling will not impact athletes at Air Force or the other service academies (except for those, hypothetically, attending graduate school). Air Force baseball coach Mike Kazlausky, an Air Force graduate and former pilot, said he'd take a hard pass on the offer.
Thanks, but no thanks @NCAACWS. We only need 4 years to build our Boys into Men and Men into Warriors to Fight for our country @AF_Baseball @d1baseball. #USA #FlyFightWin #Lieutenants https://t.co/TVKgiavwt1— Kaz (@KazUSAFA) March 31, 2020
The news of the week from Air Force Athletics was the hiring of men’s basketball coach Joe Scott, which prompted this video from the Air Force creative team.
You ready? pic.twitter.com/QVFgSdoZoj— Air Force Men's Basketball (@AF_MBB) April 1, 2020
While former baseball player Nic Ready might have set the bar for former Air Force athletes when it comes to creative workouts during the coronavirus pandemic, wrestler Jacoby Ward has certainly grabbed the title for top workout for a current Falcon.
Jacoby Ward and his all star gymnast sister getting some unconventional training in while home in Ohio! pic.twitter.com/o4ycI3C4vR— Air Force Wrestling (@AF_Wrestle) April 3, 2020
Here’s a feel-good look at women’s basketball player Audrey Gadison and her home workout, along with comments shared by coach Chris Gobrecht.
You go Gaddy! Getting up shots We all need schoolyards....and parents who rebound for us! https://t.co/lLiOfDpspC— Chris Gobrecht (@AFAcoachG) April 3, 2020
Sticking with the workout theme, here's one posted by rising junior fullback Omar Fattah.
At home explosive agility work❗️ pic.twitter.com/1NPjQz8kk5— Omar 🦍 (@Omarfattah_44) April 2, 2020
Air Force coaches may not be able to travel for recruiting, but that hasn’t stopped them from handing out offers. By The Gazette’s count at least 35 high school juniors reported offers from the Falcons over the past week.
#AGTG...Beyond blessed to earn an offer from The Air Force Academy! 💙⚡️ #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/IwVrp32yYL— Langston White (@Lj_White9) April 1, 2020
Since the recruits can’t get to the academy right now, the Falcons have offered a look at what they will find when they do.
Are you wondering what life at the Academy is like? Take a 👀 at what we have to offer! #LetsFly⚡️https://t.co/606tInBJn1— Air Force Football Recruiting (@AF_FBRecruiting) March 31, 2020
Falcons coach Troy Calhoun gave a peek into how he’s keeping in touch with his team. It was nice of his wife, Amanda, to share her account with the coach!
In life pick fellas/friends who fire you up each day. Great being w AFA DBs this afternoon⚡️✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H6cZLP0qCq— Troy Calhoun (@CoachTCalhoun) April 3, 2020
Calhoun’s video conference was one-upped in scope by one from the women’s soccer team.
It’s always a good day when we get the chance to see each other and remind each other of our impact and personal value ☺️. The compassion, resiliency and grace of this group is truly inspiring. #AmericasBest #BoltSisterhood 💙🇺🇸✈️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LX2URGUKrv— Air Force Women's Soccer (@AF_WSOC) March 30, 2020
For the Air Force Class of 2025 that will enter, barring a delay, this summer, official acceptance letters started going out. Cole Palmer, a Colorado Springs native who attends The Classical Academy, is among those earning a spot.
Just officially got accepted into USAFA call of 2025 🇺🇸 #letsfly— Cole_B_Palmer (@ColeBPalmer1) April 3, 2020