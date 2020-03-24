The coronavirus has temporarily extinguished the Olympic flame.
This summer’s Tokyo Games were postponed until a to-be-determined date in 2021, the official word coming in a statement issued early Tuesday in concert by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government. The time frame given for rescheduling was “beyond 2020 but not later than summer of 2021.”
The move is unprecedented, as three Games (1916, ’40, ’44) have been canceled by war but none have been pushed back on the calendar. The IOC and Japanese leaders said the decision was based on information provided by the World Health Organization as the COVID-19 pandemic is “accelerating” globally and is an effort to “safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”
The move was met with approval from the top voices representing Team USA.
USA Basketball said it was a “difficult decision and it was the correct one.” USA Triathlon called it “the proper decision in the best interests of global public health.”
Colorado Springs-based United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a letter to athletes that “taking a step back from competition to care for our communities and each other is the right thing to do. Your moment will wait until we can gather again safely.”
USA Swimming and Track and Field were among the first to call for postponement over the past four days, as the IOC’s stance quickly evolved from wait and see Friday, to setting a four-week deadline for a decision Sunday to finally pushing back Games that were supposed to begin July 24.
The USOPC had supported the IOC at each interval, citing a lack of consensus among American athletes as it pertained to postponing or moving forward with the Games, until it got results of an athlete survey late Monday.
The official postponement brings clarity, and perhaps relief, to some athletes trying to prepare for the world stage while living under the realities of social distancing.
Athletes at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, for example, have been allowed to remain in residence but have reportedly not had full access to the facility.
Eight-time Olympic swimming medalist Allison Schmitt told The Gazette she has converted her Arizona backyard into a workout facility where she and a few teammates can work on dry-land exercises while not knowing if each trip to the pool will be their last if it were to shut down.
“We’re definitely changing it up a lot,” said Schmitt, a veteran of the past three summer Olympics of her workout routine. “We’ve just adapted. We go day by day.”
Even still, Schmitt said her feelings weren’t necessarily that of relief.
“It’s definitely a range of emotions,” she said by phone Tuesday. “I think the Olympic Games is a time to bring the world together, and that’s just not possible right now.”
As this initial wave passes, it will leave in its wake myriad questions. What date will the Games be held? How will that conflict with professional sports in session at that time? What happens to the athletes who have already qualified for the Games? Will military servicemen and women serving on the World Class Athlete Program — including several Air Force Academy graduates — be allowed to continue in that capacity for another year?
“I wish I had answers to every question out there, but the reality is this decision is unprecedented, and therefore, presents an entirely new process — for you, for the organizers, for the NGBs and for the USOPC,” Hirshland told athletes. “Please know we are committed to working with you in the coming days, weeks, and months to address them together.”