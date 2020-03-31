A New Jersey woman was charged with violating the state’s stay-at-home order after she allegedly left her home to throw a Molotov cocktail at her boyfriend’s residence.
Karley Rosell, 24, was also charged on March 25 with arson and weapons offenses, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.
The Molotov cocktail did not detonate.
A slew of other people have also been charged with violating the state’s emergency orders aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. New Jersey has one of the highest numbers of deaths in the United States associated with the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
On Friday, the state attorney general released a list of the alleged offenses, including the Molotov cocktail incident. Several New Jersey residents falsely claimed they had the coronavirus while being arrested. Some of them spit at the arresting officers, and others were accused of holding weddings or get-togethers with dozens of people after Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order on March 21 banning large gatherings.
“Staying home and maintaining social distance is not just good advice to stay healthy, it’s the law. Make no mistake, we will do what it takes to keep our residents and police officers safe, and that means we won’t hesitate to file criminal charges against those who violate the emergency orders,” state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a statement Friday.