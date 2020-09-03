Testing blunders crippled US response as coronavirus spread

DENVER — There have been 624 COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado since the pandemic began in March, and 156 of them are still listed as active.

The outbreaks have happened everywhere from schools to restaurants to summer camps.

There are 9,611 confirmed cases, and 2,922 probable cases, tied to 624 outbreaks in Colorado. Confirmed deaths connected to the outbreaks total 899.

Notable new outbreaks from Wednesday's data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) include:

Top Golf in Thornton, where three people have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 18 had probable cases, the data says. This is in addition to the active outbreak at the Arapahoe County location, where CDPHE said three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 23 have had probable cases.

