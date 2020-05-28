Colorado's reported COVID-19 cases climbed to 25,251 on Thursday, according to state health department data. This number includes 1,636 cases in El Paso County, up from 36 reported the previous day.
Since the first case in Colorado was identified in early March, 1,421 people who have had the virus have died, including 88, in El Paso County. The total number of people to die directly from COVID-19 is 1,168, up from 33 reported the previous day.
Across the state, 166,596 people have been tested for the virus and 4,245 people are hospitalized.
