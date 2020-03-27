A deal struck between Major League Baseball and its players on Friday slashes the size of the draft and could ease the path toward the future elimination of teams like the Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Vibes.

The deal, designed to help MLB teams deal with cash-flow issues presented by an indefinite delay caused by COVID-19, will reduce the number of rounds in this summer’s draft to as few as five. It had previously included 40 rounds.

The 2021 MLB Draft will feature a minimum of 20 rounds.

Also, undrafted players can sign for a maximum bonus of $20,000; down from $125,000.

Slashing the draft to five rounds this year would mark an 86% reduction in players taken, according to Baseball America. And, with the limited bonus available to those who go undrafted, players will be incentivized to attend or return to college instead of populate minor league rosters.

Minor League Baseball downplayed the significance of the move when reached by The Gazette, noting that the under the current Professional Baseball Agreement clubs must provide players for 160 affiliated teams.

“Negotiations toward a new PBA for 2021 and beyond are still ongoing,” a MiLB spokesman wrote to The Gazette.

Still, for the Vibes and the other 41 teams MLB has proposed eliminating following the 2020 season, this will do nothing to help Minor League Baseball’s negotiating position in the ongoing fight for vulnerable teams’ survival. MLB has argued it has superfluous levels of player development, and this would only serve to bolster that position.

If nothing else, this will alter the look of the Vibes roster if and when the season takes place.

Last year, in the first year Colorado Springs had a team compete at the Rookie League level after the Triple-A team moved to San Antonio, the Vibes used 45 players. Of those, 14 had been selected in the draft that year, nine coming after the fifth round.

Of 10 the players who had been drafted before 2019 to see action for Rocky Mountain last year, only two had been selected in the first five rounds.

That’s around a quarter of the roster that wouldn’t have been drafted by Milwaukee under a five-round draft format.

The roster also had 19 international signees and two free agents.

Longtime agent Scott Boras lashed out at the agreement that will limit the options and bargaining power available to amateur players.

“It is amazing to me when our nation is in a position of peril,’’ Boras told USA TODAY Sports, “that one of the attack points always continues to be the poor drafted players. For owners to do this to these young men, who are so passionate about baseball, is something that they need to examine their conscience.’’

Congressmen and mayors have joined together in the fight for survival for minor league teams like the Vibes, who have been active on social media during recent weeks posting relevant community news such as store hours for the vulnerable. Mascots Toasty and Sox the Fox have been featured in read-alongs and indoor exercise videos intended to spread “good vibrations.”

The team will host a personal protective equipment dropoff at UC Health Park from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, collecting items such as surgical masks, disposable gowns, eye protection and goggles and personal and sanitation wipes.