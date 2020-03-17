With all Colorado restaurants ordered to eliminate in-house dining to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, here are some eateries, distilleries and breweries that are offering curbside food pickup and other forms of delivery.
• The Warehouse, 25 W Cimarron St., 475-8880, thewarehouserestaurant.com. Order delivery within a five-mile radius or pickup.
• Garden of the Gods Market and Café, 410 S. 26th St., 471-2799, godsmarketandcafe.com. Offering grab-and-go 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. No-charge delivery of orders $75 or more within ten-mile radius. Gift cards for purchase.
• Ivywild Kitchen & Principles Office, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., 368-6112, principalsoffice.co. Offering gift cards.
• La'au's Tacos, 830 N. Tejon St., 578-5228, laaustacoshop.com. Offering 20% off delivery (code 20TACOS) and gift cards.
• Chuck E. Cheese’s, 2925 Geyser Dr., 577-7403, chuckecheese.com. Offering to-go service and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., 528-6295, tfkcc.com. Offering pickup from café menu, staples available like butter, flour, chocolate chips, vanilla, and vinaigrette. Phone orders Tuesdays through Saturdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Rd., 598-8667, margaritaatpinecreek.com. Offering lunch to-go 11 a. m. to -2 p.m., three- course dinner to-go 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Delivery within a five-mile radius upon request.
• Don Guillo’s, Puerto Rican Native Cuisine, 2551 Delta Dr., 322-5879, facebook.com/pg/Don-Guillo-878047759218636. Offering full menu for carryout 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• 1350 Distilling, 520 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 358-6614, 1350distilling.com. Order bottles online and pick up in-store or call ahead.
• Metric Brewing, 1213 N. Circle Dr., 418-5560, metricbrews.com. Offering 20% off all four-packs, $1 off to-go crowlers (up to 3). Order ahead with curbside pickup.
• Pikes Peak Brewing, 1756 Lake Woodmoor Dr., Monument, 208-4098, pikespeakbrewing.com. Order ahead with curbside pickup.
• Red Leg Brewing, 4630 Forge Rd., 598-3776, redlegbrewing.com. Order ahead with curbside pickup.
