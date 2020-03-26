Lawmakers in the wee hours of Wednesday morning agreed on a rescue package for the U.S. economy that is the largest in the history of the nation. Democrats and Republicans came to an agreement on roughly $2 trillion meant to help workers and distressed businesses hurt by the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Here’s what you need to know:
Who will get a check?
Taxpayers will see one-time payments in their bank accounts as soon as early April. Individuals who make $99,000 or more and couples who make $198,000 or more will not receive a check. Income levels will be based on reported 2018 taxes.
RELATED: Initial unemployment claims in Coloardo jump eight-fold.
How much will I get?
Individuals who make $75,000 or less and married couples making up to $150,000 will receive $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. Those whose incomes are higher will see smaller checks.
What if I lost my job because of the outbreak?
The package includes up to four months of unemployment benefits. The bill expands coverage to include people who have been furloughed, gig workers and freelancers.
RELATED: Coronavirus updates for Thursday, March 26 - including the deaths of 2 more El Paso County residents.
Will this bill help distressed industries?
Yes, it would give up to $500 billion in loans to distressed industries. An inspector general and a five-person congressional panel will oversee the fund.
Will hospitals and health care providers get help?
Nearly a third of the entire stimulus package will provide reimbursements and supplement lost revenue to hospitals. Another $27 billion will funnel to research and development around the vaccine, supervised by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development.
How about state and local governments?
State and local governments are slated to get $139 billion within 30 days of enactment. Amounts going to each of the 50 states will be determined in proportion to the population, with no state government receiving less than $1.25 billion.
Can any federal official’s businesses benefit?
The proposal would bar businesses controlled by the president, vice president, members of Congress and heads of executive branch departments from receiving loans or grants from the Treasury programs. Their children, spouses and in-laws also could not benefit.
How will this affect the federal deficit?
It will grow, that is certain. But, leaders in both parties and main economists believe that’s necessary. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a bipartisan think tank based in Washington that normally campaigns for reduced deficits, said late Tuesday that the deficit would “easily exceed $2 trillion this year and next.” But it said that “now is not the time to worry about near-term deficits. Combating this public health crisis and preventing the economy from falling into a depression will require a tremendous amount of resources — and if ever there were a time to borrow those resources from the future, it is now. Larger deficits are not only an inevitability, but are, unfortunately, a necessity.”