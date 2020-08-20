A Colorado Springs elementary school will close through Monday due to a positive COVID-19 case.
Soaring Eagles Elementary School, in the southeast portion of the city, will be closed from Friday through Monday so that staff and students can self-monitor from home, according to a Thursday email from Harrison School District 2 public information officer Christine O’Brien.
The person who tested positive is not being identified but is a student, according to a Wednesday email from O’Brien.
The school district is working with El Paso County Public Health to address the situation, O’Brien said.
A call to the health department for comment was not immediately returned.
"The impacted classroom has already been home awaiting the test results and will now observe a total of a 14-day quarantine from home," according to O’Brien.
The district resumed classes on Monday with both in-person and online options for elementary students, and a mostly remote start for secondary students.
In Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument, the start of the school year for middle-school students was delayed from Wednesday to Monday after Principal Seann O'Connor began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
His test came back negative, a spokesperson for the district said.
Schools could shut down for several days of contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive, according to pandemic guidance for schools released in late July by the state health department.
Schools are not required to follow the guidance, which outlines who should stay home if a student or staff member tests positive for the potentially deadly virus or is suspected of having it.
Schools must, however, report all suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours, according to a press release that accompanied the guidance.
Gazette reporter Brandon Buchmeier contributed to this report.