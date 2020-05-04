Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine doesn’t yet have the answer to the key question looming over college athletics.
But unlike others, he’s not pretending he does.
“I do not have any desire to add at all to the speculation and rumor mill,” Pine said Monday in an address to “Falcon Nation.” “I can assure you that as soon as we have definitive answers and dates, I will share them.”
Pine said it is the responsibility of those in leadership positions to prepare for multiple scenarios regarding the resumption of competitions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and he said that’s what academy leaders and those in the Mountain West and other affiliate conferences are doing.
This was the same message conveyed by football coach Troy Calhoun last month when he told media that preparations for a variety of contingencies were underway — including one where a football season began in February.
The tone adopted by Pine was more measured than that of Alabama president Stuart Bell, who said last week the Crimson Tide plan to have a season and have fans in the stadium.
Pine did take a more certain stance on the other key issue confronting departments that are scrapping for funds after the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled and the nation has spent nearly two months in a partial shutdown.
“What I can share with you now is that we are holding firm on our commitment of not cutting sports at Air Force,” Pine said.
Pine’s monthly address comes in the week after Air Force canceled its summer sports camps and the Mountain West announced the in-person football media days scheduled for July will be replaced by a virtual event.
Note
The NFL canceled international games for the 2020 season, wiping out the possibility of a team practicing at Air Force. The Patriots, Rams and Chargers have practiced at the academy over the past three years in advance of their games in Mexico City at a similar elevation. The Arizona Cardinals were set to be the home team this year in Mexico City against an as-yet unnamed opponent.