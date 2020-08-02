Colorado Parks and Wildlife is pleading with the public to stop picking up wildlife.
The latest example of how badly that can end comes from Colorado Springs, where a red fox was recently euthanized following two years of captivity.
According to wildlife officers, a Colorado Springs woman had been raising the fox for more than two years, since it was a kit. She drew the attention of CPW after creating an Instagram account for the animal with dozens of videos and photos showing the animal in her care.
“In her initial Instagram post, the woman claimed she had ‘rescued’ the fox,” Parks and Wildlife said. “Photos and videos show it in a dog collar, on a leash, eating human snacks and inside a chainlink fenced cage.”
This was not adopting a pet -- this was kidnapping, said Area Wildlife Manager Frank McGee.