A just-married couple was killed early Sunday when the helicopter they were in crashed in Uvalde County in Texas.
Early reports indicated the pilot also was killed.
The Houstonian, the student newspaper at Sam Houston State University, identified the bride and groom as university seniors Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler in a post reporting the accident.
“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering senior) and Bailee Ackerman Byler (Agricultural Communication senior) in a helicopter accident departing their wedding,” the post reads.
According to the couple’s wedding website, they were to be married Saturday in Uvalde, where the Byler family ranch is located.