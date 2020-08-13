The coronavirus testing site at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs may not have been properly controlling the temperatures of samples and officials have asked 300 people who tested at the site Tuesday to return.
El Paso County Public Health officials alerted the state that Mako Medical, the company running the testing site, may not have been properly controlling temperatures, according to a Thursday news release. Officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment visited the site Wednesday and advised the company on how to correct the problem.
"Mako Medical has implemented the corrections, and public health agencies have full confidence in the site procedures going forward," a news release said.
The site opened Tuesday and collected 300 samples that day. Mako Medical staff were testing the samples to see if temperatures hurt their quality. Officials said those tested at the site Tuesday should return for retesting. Individuals who need to be retested will be contacted directly as well.
Those who were tested can call the state with questions at 303-256-2881.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
