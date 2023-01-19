The move to Colorado Springs for my first real job took me 500 miles from the nearest person who knew my favorite movie or anything about me. On top of that, I was ill when I arrived.
Instead of thinking about all of that too much, I ventured out to see if the nature area I kept seeing on my Google image searches of my new hometown lived up to the hype – Garden of the Gods. I figured I could manage a short nature walk.
Peace replaced loneliness as I drove up North 30th Street. I took in the red against white rocks of the area, green trees added nice contrast to the view. I found a parking spot in the visitor center and began walking in the direction of the big rocks.
A deep familiarity settled over me as I approached the park. I couldn’t begin to understand why, but the rock formations and paved paths felt something like home. They didn’t remind me of the small mountains that rested near my California childhood house, and they definitely didn’t remind me of the potato fields of Idaho, my most recent residence.
Yet, I immediately knew I’d find comfort here, that this splendor would be my solace in the surrounding unfamiliarity.
Kids scurried over the low rocks and multiple couples nestled close for selfies. The warmth of an early August evening seemed to seep extra joy into the moment for everyone surrounding me. I made a short loop around the biggest formations — noting the large declaration that this area would always remain free to the public thanks to Charles Elliot Perkins — then headed back to my car.
I’ve returned to Garden of the Gods as I expected to – for moments of peace and to find a feeling of home. The Google search images couldn’t do that feeling justice.
In fact, this park was the second place I was able to drive to without directions (the first was Trader Joe’s). It’s easy to access and hard to miss when you plug the Visitor and Nature Center into your maps app. Additional parking is available as you follow the road leading into the park; it’s a one-way road so even directionally challenged folks can’t get lost. Hours for the park and visitor center change slightly depending on the time of year.
It’s worth taking about 20 to 30 minutes to walk around the Visitor and Nature Center and see the exhibits. You can learn about the area’s flora and fauna, past inhabitants, and dinosaurs that once walked right where you are.
Overall, it’s full of information that can enhance your experience once you’re out among the rocks. They also have a café with one of the best views in the city.
I've made it a top priority to bring any friends or family members who visit on a walk through Garden of the Gods. While I know there are many ways to explore it, I often opt for a quick walk, then a drive through and out to make sure they see all the park’s various angles.
I try to sound knowledgeable as I point out the Kissing Camels and the other formations whose names I forget and inevitably make up. I assure anyone I bring with me that they don’t need to have a child’s disease to enjoy it.