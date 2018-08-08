NEW YORK • Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of western New York state was arrested Wednesday on charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of a biotechnology company to his son, helping themselves and others dodge hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses when bad news came out.
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, had been an investor in the company, Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited, but sold his shares at a loss.
Collins, 68, is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump who was among the first two sitting members of Congress to endorse his candidacy for the White House.
An indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court charges Collins, the congressman’s son and the father of the son’s fiancee with conspiracy, securities fraud, wire fraud and making false statements to the FBI.
Prosecutors said the charges stem from Collins’ decision to share with his son inside information about Innate Immunotherapeutics, a biotechnology company based in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Auckland, New Zealand.
Collins was the company’s largest shareholder, with nearly 17 percent of its shares, and sat on its board.
According to the indictment, Collins was attending the Congressional Picnic at the White House on June 22, 2017, when he received an email from the company’s chief executive saying that a trial of a drug the company developed to treat multiple sclerosis was a clinical failure. After a public announcement, the company’s stock price plunged 92 percent.
Collins responded to the email saying: “Wow. Makes no sense. How are these results even possible???” the indictment said. It said he then called his son, Cameron, and, after several missed calls, they spoke for more than 6 minutes.
The next morning, according to the indictment, Collins began selling his shares, unloading enough over two days to avoid $570,900 in losses before a public announcement of the trial results.
Prosecutors said the son traded on the information and passed it to a third defendant, Stephen Zarsky. Their combined trades avoided over $768,000 in losses, authorities said. They said Zarsky tipped off at least three others.
Collins, a conservative who was first elected in 2012 to represent parts of western New York between Buffalo and Rochester, has denied any wrongdoing. When the House Ethics Committee began investigating the stock trades a year ago, his spokeswoman called it a “partisan witch hunt.”
As the Daily Beast first reported in April 2017, Lamborn was among four other GOP congressmen who invested in Innate at market prices.
A financial disclosure form shows Lamborn investing $15,000-$50,000 in January 2017.
“Congressman Lamborn purchased the stock on the open market, at fair market value, after all the media discussion about the company,” a spokesman said at the time. “Additionally, Congressman Lamborn has not made money on this investment.”
Lamborn told Politico earlier this year, before Collins’ indictment, that he “took a big bath” on his investment, selling his shares for less than $1,000.
He said he did not blame his losses on Collins.
“(Collins) wasn’t pushing it,” Lamborn told Politico.”
Colorado Politics contributed to this report.