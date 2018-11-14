New YMCA in east Colorado Springs to open in 2019

A new $11.5 million YMCA branch in east Colorado Springs near North Powers Boulevard and East Carefree Circle is expected to open in late February, said Jenna Press, spokeswoman for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.
The newly dubbed Y at First and Main will be El Paso County's ninth and will be located at 3035 New Center Point, Press said.
"We are thrilled that the YMCA will soon be serving the needs of children and families on the east side of Colorado Springs at this new location," Boyd Williams, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, said in a news release. "The Y builds community and this location will soon represent the heartbeat of east Colorado Springs."
Renovations began in August on a former iT'Z Family Food & Fun center, Press said.
Old walls and floors have been removed, new concrete has been poured, new windows are going in and construction has begun on an outdoor Learn & Play childcare area, the release says.
The facility will have the region's largest healthy living center, the release says.
Other features include "state-of-the-art circuit equipment," as well as the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region's only cardio cinema and largest Learn & Play center.
Charter memberships for the new YMCA go on sale Thursday in the facility's parking lot. Charter members' joining fees are waived, and they receive two months of membership for free when they are members for 12 months. Charter members also get an exclusive membership kit with a T-shirt and recognition on the charter membership wall in the YMCA, as well as an invitation to a pre-opening sneak peek event.