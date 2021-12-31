As of Friday morning there have been no casualties as the Marshall fire continues burning through southeast Boulder County, a feat Sheriff Joe Pelle and Gov. Jared Polis both called "a New Year's miracle" because of how quickly the fire moved and how little time people had to evacuate.
One person who was considered missing Thursday also has been accounted for and is well, Pelle said.
"That's awesome news, and, actually, given the events we had yesterday, pretty miraculous," Pelle said during a Friday morning press conference held at the Boulder County Sheriff's Office headquarters.
Pelle also said the estimate of at least 500 homes lost remained the same as of Friday morning, but officials don't yet have an exact number of structures lost or damaged. There are about 2,000 homes in the burn area, which grew on Friday morning to more than 6,000 acres after the fire began around 11 a.m. Thursday at South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road.
The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management, which is responding to the fire, will eventually post the addresses and status of homes on its web site, Pelle said, but that information won't be available for at least a day.
Approximately 35,000 people from the towns of Superior and Louisville were evacuated Thursday as wildfires raged amid high winds, with some gusts over 100 miles an hour, Incident Commander Mike Smith said.
"Our first priority was life preservation," Smith said. "At certain points we could not even actively fight the fire. We just had to concentrate on getting everyone out safely."
Gov. Jared Polis called the last 24 hours "devastating" and said President Joe Biden had approved a major disaster declaration for the area.
"That means homeowners won't have to wait for official damage estimates before receiving assistance," Polis said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency also authorized funds through a Fire Management Assistance Grant to help fight the devastating fires in Boulder County. Now, federal funding is available to pay for 75% of some of Colorado's firefighting costs, like expenses for field camps, equipment and tools, repair and replacement, mobilization and demobilization activities, and materials and supplies, according to the agency. The funding can also mitigate wildfire and other hazards, like flooding after a fire.
High winds dissipated overnight and a winter storm was expected Friday to bring between 3 and 6 inches of snow to the area, which will "certainly help" response efforts, Pelle said.
The National Weather Service in Boulder estimated 1 to 2 inches of snow would fall during the day Friday, with an additional 3 to 5 inches of snow possible Friday night.
Describing the burn area as a "mosaic," Pelle said there were still areas burning but they are mostly hot zones and there were no fires visibly burning from the air.
"We see groups of smoldering spots that are all well contained," he said.
