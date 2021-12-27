Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Saturday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): No service Saturday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Friday and Saturday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches will close at 4 p.m. Friday and are closed Saturday.

Post Office: Office closed and no mail service Saturday; check with local offices for Friday hours.

Public schools: On winter break. Check with specific school districts for dates.

The Gazette: Office closed Friday and Saturday; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel and Chapel Hills open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Promenade Shops at Briargate contact mall for Friday-Saturday; 265-6264, thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

Major department and grocery stores: Most open regular hours Saturday. Check with individual stores for hours.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org

Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com

Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org

Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, nmroads.com

Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot

Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org

Utah: 1-866-511-8824, udot.utah.gov

Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info