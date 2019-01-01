Colorado Springs police are investigating an early morning shooting on the northeast side of the city that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday.
Officers said a caller reported that a New Year’s party got too wild, and the person heard glass breaking and gun shots. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Crestwood Drive near North Academy Boulevard and Flintridge Drive.
Around 2:20 a.m., police said a person called saying a friend had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officers said they believe this is related to the earlier shooting call on Crestwood Drive, and they are investigating whether any other people were hurt.