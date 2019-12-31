A blustery, snowy storm is moving in on New Year's Eve that will bring strong winds and snow, making for frigid temperatures and difficult road conditions around Colorado Springs and throughout the Pikes Peak region.
The high in Colorado Springs will top out at 24 degrees Monday with wind chill values, sinking temperatures between -5 and 5 degrees with gusts up to 25 mph, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo predict.
A winter weather advisory has been issued by the service for parts of El Paso County, beginning at 8 a.m. and will last until 11 a.m. Tuesday.
An 80 percent chance of snowfall, up to 3 inches, is expected to accumulate in Colorado Springs along and west of Interstate 25 through late Monday.
Cloudy skies are expected over Colorado Springs late Monday, so the AdAmAn fireworks may be tough to see. The overnight temperature is expected to drop to -2 degrees.
The weather does not appear to warm up New Year's Day as chances of snow are likely before 11 a.m., bringing the high near 15 degrees. Wind chill values will be between -10 and 0 degrees, meteorologists say.
The weather will start to warm up Wednesday with a high near 37 and sunny skies in Colorado Springs. Thursday's high will reach 47, and temperatures in the low 50s are expected Friday and Saturday.
Woodland Park, Monument and the Palmer Divide are likely to see 1 to 4 inches of snow by late Monday.
The storm will move south of Pueblo, targeting areas near Walsenburg and Trinidad, where higher accumulations are expected through early Tuesday. Walsenburg and Trinidad are expected to get 4 to 8 inches, Rye is expected to get 8 to 12 inches, and 3 to 7 inches is expected to accumulate in Canon City.
Travel will be very difficult, meteorologists say. Visibility will worsen throughout Monday night as blowing snow will hinder road conditions over the southern I-25 corridor and U.S. 50.