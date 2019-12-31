Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. Much colder. Morning high of 22F with temps falling to near 10. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.