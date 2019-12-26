Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Wednesday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): No service Wednesday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Wednesday. Some offices closing early Tuesday. Check with individual offices.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches close at 4 p.m. Tuesday and are closed Wednesday.

Post Office: Office closed and no mail service Wednesday.

Public schools: On winter break. Check with specific school districts for dates.

The Gazette: Office closed Wednesday; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Major department and grocery stores: Most open regular hours Wednesday. Check with individual stores for hours.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org

Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com

Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org

Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw

Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot

Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org

Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu

Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info