Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Much colder. Low 1F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Much colder. Low 1F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.