PIKES PEAK FIREWORKS NEW YEARS
Moonlight illuminates Pikes Peak and charred trees in the Waldo Canyon Fire burn area as fireworks explode over the peak at midnight New Years Eve 2014. The four minute time exposure was taken from Rampart Range Road. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette

 MARK REIS
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Tuesday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Tuesday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Tuesday. Some offices closing early Monday. Check with individual offices. 

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches close at 4 p.m. Monday and are closed Tuesday.

Post Office: Office closed and no mail service Tuesday.

Public schools: On winter break. Check with specific school districts for dates.

The Gazette: Office closed Tuedsay; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Major department and grocery stores: Most open regular hours Tuesday. Check with individual stores for hours.

Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org

Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com

Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org

Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw

Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot

Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org

Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu

Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info

