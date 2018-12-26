CLOSINGS
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Tuesday; check with individual banks or credit unions.
Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Tuesday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Tuesday. Some offices closing early Monday. Check with individual offices.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches close at 4 p.m. Monday and are closed Tuesday.
Post Office: Office closed and no mail service Tuesday.
Public schools: On winter break. Check with specific school districts for dates.
The Gazette: Office closed Tuesay; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Major department and grocery stores: Most open regular hours Tuesday. Check with individual stores for hours.
Road conditions and other information:
Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org
Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com
Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org
Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw
Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot
Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org
Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu
Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info