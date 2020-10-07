The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order after a new wildfire sparked Wednesday afternoon near the town of Kremmling northwest of Denver, according to a tweet from the county’s Office of Emergency Management.
The new blaze, dubbed the Spring Creek Fire, is burning northwest of the Williams Fork fire, according to Gazette news partner 9News.
The OEM put out a map showing the evacuation zone. It did not release details on the fire’s size or the number of people affected by the evacuation order, but affected residents have been ordered to vacate the area as soon as possible, and to expect to spend the night elsewhere.
“Take an overnight bag,” the tweet read. “Leave now.”
In a follow-up tweet about two hours later, the sheriff's office downgraded part of the region to "pre-evacuation" status and told residents in the area along Highway 9, east of the Blue River, that they could return to their homes.